DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.40 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.90 million and $3.40 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00070080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00076500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00090920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,347.42 or 0.07367675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,149.63 or 1.00242266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,205,692 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

