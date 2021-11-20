DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Reaches Market Cap of $5.15 Million

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00070009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00076038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00090893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.00 or 0.07371153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,740.69 or 1.00019920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

