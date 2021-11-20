Degenerator (MEME) Market Cap Reaches $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.95 or 0.00321822 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014506 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012036 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005904 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Degenerator

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

