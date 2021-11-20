Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TACO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth $27,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $300.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.98. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

