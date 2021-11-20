Delphy Trading Down 10.9% This Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $47,503.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00047782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00219762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00088990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

