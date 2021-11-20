DePay Price Down 4.6% This Week (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00002906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $38,327.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DePay has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00069725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00091531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,228.23 or 0.07292645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,028.69 or 1.00085015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

