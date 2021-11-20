DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,763,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,508,000 after purchasing an additional 63,551 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,268,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $835,000.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DRH shares. Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

