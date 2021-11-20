Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 354,100 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DBGI stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Digital Brands Group has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Digital Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

