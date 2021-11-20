Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 112.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.31.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

