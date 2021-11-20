Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0095 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $361,249.63 and approximately $84.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,422.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,396.72 or 0.07399094 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.11 or 0.00378822 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.44 or 0.00978480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00085224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.59 or 0.00413294 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.54 or 0.00265111 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,027,381 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

