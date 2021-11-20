Digitex Futures (DGTX) Trading Up 3.5% This Week

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.55 or 0.00219829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00089149 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Digitex Futures Coin Profile

Digitex Futures (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.