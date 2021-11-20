Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Down 22.3% in October

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the October 14th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 26.2% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DHC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $760.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.60%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

