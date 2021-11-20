Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in October

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the October 14th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS DNIF opened at $14.56 on Friday. Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

