Doc.com Token (MTC) Hits Market Cap of $2.69 Million

Doc.com Token (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Doc.com Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Doc.com Token has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Doc.com Token has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00220309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00090418 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Doc.com Token Coin Profile

Doc.com Token (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Doc.com Token’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 760,594,391 coins. The Reddit community for Doc.com Token is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Doc.com Token’s official website is mtc.docademic.com . Doc.com Token’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The official message board for Doc.com Token is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

Doc.com Token Coin Trading

