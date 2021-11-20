Dogecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $800.18 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $30.37 billion and approximately $800.18 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.85 or 0.00379863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,195,043,946 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

