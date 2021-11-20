Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 17.80%.

NASDAQ DLPN traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 1,101,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

