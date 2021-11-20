Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $605,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,997,000 after buying an additional 61,934 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,550,000 after buying an additional 170,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE:D traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,532,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average of $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.