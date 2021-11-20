DOS Network One Day Volume Reaches $146,923.00 (DOS)

DOS Network (CURRENCY:DOS) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, DOS Network has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One DOS Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. DOS Network has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $146,923.00 worth of DOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.55 or 0.00219829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00089149 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DOS Network Profile

DOS Network is a coin. DOS Network’s total supply is 949,292,114 coins and its circulating supply is 135,939,017 coins. The official website for DOS Network is dos.network . The Reddit community for DOS Network is /r/DOSNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DOS Network is medium.com/dos-network . DOS Network’s official Twitter account is @DosNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DOS Network is a chain-agnostic layer 2 decentralized oracle network that offers real-time data feeds and verifiable computation power to mainstream blockchains. It connects on-chain smart contracts and Ðapps with off-chain data sources and unlimited computation power, enabling smart contracts with more real-world use cases. “

