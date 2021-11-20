Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 649,800 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the October 14th total of 492,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dufry in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Dufry alerts:

DFRYF stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. Dufry has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $77.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.47.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.