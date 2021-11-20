Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,689 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,662 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,729,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,465 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 173.1% during the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,381,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,356 shares during the period. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 425.3% during the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $18.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

