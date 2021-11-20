e-Gulden Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.66 million and $141.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.25 or 0.00377020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000082 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,986,734 coins and its circulating supply is 17,164,472 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

