East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Down 21.3% in October

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 626,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

EWBC opened at $81.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,785,000 after purchasing an additional 116,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,492,000 after acquiring an additional 641,131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after acquiring an additional 731,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

