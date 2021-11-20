EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.56.

EGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $205.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $130.93 and a 1-year high of $206.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.33 and its 200-day moving average is $172.64.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

