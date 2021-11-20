Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,348 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 2.0% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. 50,439,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,263,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a PE ratio of 201.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

