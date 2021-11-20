Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys 546 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 2.3% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 188,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 166.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $825,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $61,976.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,174 shares of company stock worth $2,104,313 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $248.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,453. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

