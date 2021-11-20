Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

COST stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $533.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,994. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $535.28. The company has a market cap of $235.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $476.47 and a 200 day moving average of $434.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

