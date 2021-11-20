Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,393 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up approximately 3.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,081. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

