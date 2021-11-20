Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,555 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.9% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.43. 5,478,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,748. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

