Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the October 14th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE EOI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.16. 44,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,167. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $20.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1095 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 134,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 671.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

