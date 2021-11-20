eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,381 shares of company stock worth $7,577,934 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average is $69.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

