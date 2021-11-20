Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.41

Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.41 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.69). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.41. The stock has a market cap of £43.82 million and a P/E ratio of -13.25.

Ebiquity Company Profile (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. The Media segment helps advertisers to monitor and evaluate their agencies media buying performance; advises clients on management and selection of media agencies, setting media buying objectives, and the organization of media functions; and supports brand owners to ensure that agencies deliver services as contractually agreed.

