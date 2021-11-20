Eckoh (LON:ECK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.82

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.82 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.74). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 26,793 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.82. The stock has a market cap of £149.10 million and a PE ratio of 53.18.

About Eckoh (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.