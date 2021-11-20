Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.44. Ecolab reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total value of $1,395,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,831 shares of company stock valued at $46,703,677. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $3,710,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $7,271,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 394,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,518,000 after acquiring an additional 81,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.86. 709,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,927. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.16. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $236.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

