Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Editas Medicine worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDIT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT opened at $35.35 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

