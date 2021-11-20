Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the October 14th total of 4,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the third quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter worth about $490,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter worth about $214,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 27.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,143 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 25.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,375,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,386,000 after acquiring an additional 282,853 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ERJ stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $14.77. 3,359,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. Embraer has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.04.
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
