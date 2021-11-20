Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the October 14th total of 4,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the third quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter worth about $490,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter worth about $214,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 27.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,143 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 25.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,375,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,386,000 after acquiring an additional 282,853 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERJ stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $14.77. 3,359,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. Embraer has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.04.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC upped their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.87.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

