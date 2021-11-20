Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Update

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,504,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the October 14th total of 1,174,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 334.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.55. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

A number of research firms have commented on EMRAF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

