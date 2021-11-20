Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.32. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 121,619 shares changing hands.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Radio in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Radio in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Radio by 5.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,016,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

