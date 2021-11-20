Eminer (EM) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.79 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Eminer has traded 26% lower against the dollar. Eminer has a market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $683,660.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eminer alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.31 or 0.00220114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00089070 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

EM is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.