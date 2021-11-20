Emirex Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $949,038.00 (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. Emirex Token has a total market capitalization of $22.54 million and approximately $949,038.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emirex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emirex Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00047673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00219528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00089110 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Emirex Token Coin Profile

Emirex Token is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

