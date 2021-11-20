Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Up 25.0% in October

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of EDN stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

