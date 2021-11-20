Empty Set Dollar 1-Day Volume Tops $64,943.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $10.51 million and $64,943.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00076610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.82 or 0.07345663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,227.19 or 1.00041674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.