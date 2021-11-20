ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Short Interest Update

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,067,300 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 849,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EENNF opened at $4.55 on Friday. ENAV has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $4.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56.

ENAV Company Profile

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

