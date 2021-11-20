Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.98.

EXK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $908.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.40. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $104,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 31.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

