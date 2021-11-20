Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.64.

EDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

TSE EDR opened at C$6.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 25.63. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.04 and a 1 year high of C$9.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.70.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

