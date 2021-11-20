Energi (NRG) Price Up 24.3% This Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, Energi has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00004070 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $113.75 million and $480,361.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.03 or 0.00212914 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.66 or 0.00607620 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00077470 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 47,217,593 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

