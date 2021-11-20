Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Energous worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Energous by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Energous by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WATT opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. Energous Co. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative return on equity of 82.98% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

WATT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,418 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $28,831.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 18,739 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,041.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,978 shares of company stock worth $67,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

