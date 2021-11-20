Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the October 14th total of 177,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ENGIY opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Engie has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $16.81.

A number of research firms have commented on ENGIY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

