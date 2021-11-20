Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.59 ($15.44).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on ENI in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on ENI in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($15.57) price target on ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on ENI in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on ENI in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ENI stock opened at €12.42 ($14.12) on Friday. ENI has a one year low of €7.83 ($8.90) and a one year high of €12.81 ($14.56). The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion and a PE ratio of 30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.82.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

