Enigma Hits Market Cap of $1.41 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $324,286.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.95 or 0.00323728 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012044 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005807 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

