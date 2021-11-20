Enjin Coin Market Cap Reaches $3.04 Billion (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.64 or 0.00006101 BTC on exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.04 billion and $1.25 billion worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00221457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00089315 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 835,108,660 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.